DaBaby finally apologizes for homophobic comments in Twitter rant

Embattled rap superstar DaBaby took off on an indecipherable rant in trying to apologize for unfurling homophobic statements at the Rolling Loud festival in metro Miami on Sunday.

DaBaby, 29, began by trying to lecture fans on his Twitter account on Tuesday, July 27, 2021:



DaBaby, who was born in Cleveland as Jonathan Lindale Kirk, finished the thought by adding: “Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black a–…YA NOT,” he added with a laughing emoji.

The “Rockstar” lyricist then pivoted back to the matter of his flagrant homophobia. Until Tuesday, DaBaby had remained obstinate and defiant in the face of the intense backlash for his bigoted words. He was even supported by fellow rap star T.I.

It all came to a crescendo when his collaborator on the smash hit “Levitating,” singer Dua Lipa, told her 70 million Instagram fans on Tuesday that DaBaby’s comments were abhorrent.

Later on Tuesday, DaBaby relented under the mounting pressure and offered a tepid apology to the LBGTQ community and those impacted by AIDS.

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾 But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

After the brief show of contrition, however, DaBaby went back to pontificating to his fans in his next two tweets.

“& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us “N—-S” human too. #GodBless.”

DaBaby finished up on the matter with this final thought.

“Other than that y’all cheer the f— up & be proud of who you are cuz you can’t make me feel less of myself,” he said with a flexed bicep emoji.