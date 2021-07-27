T.I. denies homophobic accusations but stands by his defense of DaBaby (video)

T.I. found himself in the fire once again after defending DaBaby’s comments during his Rolling Loud Festival performance. As previously reported, The “Rockstar” hitmaker addressed fans at the show with remarks that have been perceived as homophobic. The comments caused a stir on social media and T.I. addressed the situation and came to the aid of the North Carolina rapper.

“If Lil Nas X can kick his s— in peace …s o should dababy #equality,” posted the Grand Hustle boss.

Those comments put the “Live Your Life” rapper in the hot seat as well and even Amber Rose came at the two calling them homophobic. T.I. used Instagram on Monday, July 26 to set the record straight on just where he stands.

“Ain’t nothing in the world that’s gone make me hate nobody just because they do something different in the bedroom than I do. That ain’t none of my business. Zero … I got a lot of respect for people like Lil Nas X and Frank Ocean, people that step out there and live their truth. Honest with themselves. A lot of you MF’s out there hiding your truth,” T.I. said.

“You can’t make nobody homophobic. Just because I’m proud of what I am don’t make me hate what you are. Ain’t no way to tangle or twist that. If I’m proud to Black, that don’t make me hate you because you’re White. If I’m proud to be man, that don’t make me hate you because you’re a woman,” he wrote.

T.I. also made no apologizes about his opinion and said he didn’t think Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” video was appropriate for children.

