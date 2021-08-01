Pamela Gurley pens children’s books to help Brown girls and boys

For over 20 years, Pamela Gurley has worked in various capacities; from being a family advocacy program educator, to a management and budget analyst, and an agency budget officer. She is also a retired Army veteran and holds a bachelor’s in psychology, a master’s in health service administration, and a doctorate in management.

Dr. Pam, as she is affectionately known, cherishes her path as an entrepreneur and author the most.

Gurley’s first fiction adult books I Am Not A Stereotype … I am H.E.R and [email protected] Girl Activist: Changing the Narrative of Black Women enabled her to write her current children’s book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy.

Can you briefly describe your children’s books series Brown Girl and Brown Boy?

My children’s book series is about Brown girl and Brown boy, who are two children learning how to confidently be themselves in a world filled with differences that are not always accepted due to social constructs and false representation. In my book series, they become self-aware to build confidence, self-love, and be culturally enriched by seeing themselves in ways not always or specifically depicted in books.

What inspired you to write the inclusive children’s book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy?

I was first inspired by conviction that manifested in my sleep. I also realized after writing an introspective book and then a book to the Black female community, change happens from the bottom up as much as it does the top to bottom. Better to feed and enrich our children ourselves rather than have a false narrative do it for us.

