Caught on camera: Wendy’s manager fired for calling Black employee B-word

A recorded exchange between two Wendy’s employees has resulted in the termination of its manager on duty.

Sophia Cargill, who was in training for an upper management position, recorded the incident, which caught the assistant manager on duty, Mike, call her a b—-, during a profanity-laced tirade.

The incident occurred in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after hours, approximately two weeks ago. However, Cargill’s viral video, which was shared by the likes of D.L. Hughley over the weekend, has gained plenty of steam and millions of views.

In the video, Michael seems to be annoyed that one of his orders hasn’t been carried out and he takes it out on Cargill, clearly calling her “b—-” and she responds immediately, “I got you on camera Mike!!!” then tells him, “It’s the end of the road…” to which he replies, “No it’s not.”

Well, seems like it is, as Wendy’s has canned its former assistant manager, releasing the following statement following its decision.

“We have no tolerance for harassment in the workplace. Upon learning of this situation, we acted immediately following our protocols and suspended those involved to run a thorough investigation.”

Despite this, Cargill feared she was out of a job, even though she was the victim, as the initial investigation saw Wendy’s take Michael’s word over hers. While she was initially suspended without pay, she has been rehired with back pay.

Cargill set up a GoFundme page that has amassed over $11k as of Aug. 2, which she says she may use to support her should she decide not to return to the fast-food burger joint.

