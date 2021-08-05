Shaun King moving out of brand-new lavish home after harassment

Writer and activist Shaun King announced that he’s being forced to move out of his brand new lavish lakeside home after his family has been harassed.

King says unethical and unscrupulous news outlets, including Fox News and the New York Post, posted photos of his home on their platforms. Others have claimed that King purchased his $842,000 plush home in Brunswick, New Jersey, mostly or partially off the money he allegedly raised for victims of police brutality. King vehemently denies this.

After enduring multiple strangers stopping by his home and not being able to allow his five children to go outside and play, coupled with the fact that his wife sobbed several times this past week, King said he made the excruciating and devastating decision to flee the home — just months after he and his wife and their mothers moved in.

In a post that King titled “I’m equal parts heartbroken and furious,” King blames Fox and NY Post for allegedly posting photos of his home on their websites. Meanwhile, King claims that other social media users posting the King family address, prompting folks to come by and gawk at his property. The picturesque house is located about 40 miles from where they’d just moved from in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

“My wife bought this home, her first, after working her a– off for 20+ years. It took nearly a year to even be able to purchase it,” King penned for his nearly 5 million followers. “It was a quiet and peaceful refuge for her, for our 5 kids, for the dogs, and for our mothers. And it wasn’t excessive. Again, she got a literal FHA loan to purchase it. I’m not even on the loan.”

Flip the page to see Shaun King’s wife talk about home ownership.