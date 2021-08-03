Boosie says LGBTQ community ‘forcing gay stuff’ on kids (video)

Boosie Badazz ripped off another torrent of profanities during a tirade on how believes the LBGTQ community is allegedly trying to force “gay stuff” on the world, particularly children.

The Baton Rouge-born Boosie is furious that fellow emcee DaBaby has become akin to nuclear waste after he recently spewed what most consider brazen homophobic rhetoric at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Worse, DaBaby doubled down on his odious remarks in subsequent Instagram live posts. This incited indignation in the LBGTQ community and impelled a number of iconic music festivals to drop DaBaby from their rosters and, with that, his forfeiture of hefty bags that DaBaby would have secured from each gig.

Boosie is feeling some kind of way that the normally swaggering DaBaby has been made to cower to intense public pressure by issuing more multiple apologies.

“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” Boosie said in an Instagram live post for his fans. “It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”

Boosie kept going, saying that society is cajoling artists to promote the LBGTQ agenda and that “all of them promote this s—” and that “the kids” are going to “follow.”

“It’s sad. God doing backflips right now,” said the rapper, who added in the caption that “the world is after your kid’s sexuality.”

This tirade follows the one Boosie unleashed on IG against openly-gay rapper Lil Nas X last week after he wanted to pose naked for charity, calling it “disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight.”

“Everybody not with their nephew sucking d—. Everybody not with that s—. You just can’t just put that s— on everybody and expect it to be cool,” Boosie said. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t f— with him like you f— with DaBaby.”

