Nicki Minaj’s husband accepts plea deal in sex offense case

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty has accepted a plea deal according to “TMZ” after failing to register as a sex offender in California. Petty agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to register and the plea could greatly lighten his sentence putting it at the low end of the sentencing guidelines.

The mandatory minimum sentence for the offense is five years of supervised release which would be a huge break for Nicki Minaj’s husband. The maximum sentence Petty could have received would have been ten years in the federal penitentiary and a supervised lifetime release. Petty now awaits the judge’s decision who will also consider his past criminal history.

Petty’s latest drama stems from charges back in March 2020 when he moved to California with the “Anaconda” rapper and failed to register with local authorities as a sex offender. He’s been required to register when and wherever he moves since his 1995 conviction in NY for first-degree attempted rape. Petty’s conviction also caused him to have to get permission from the court to be present when Nicki gave birth to their son last September.

The 43-year-old Petty was also previously convicted of first-degree manslaughter and served a 7-year prison sentence for his part in a fatal shooting that occurred in 2002. He was released from prison in 2013. Minaj has previously defended her husband without going into too much detail and has even taken to Twitter in the past to shed light on the rape charge.

“He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship […] But go off Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo,” she previously posted.

After the couple made their wedding announcement in 2019, Wendy Williams threw shade at them during the “Hot Topics” segment of her show and highlighted his criminal past.

