Wendy Williams condemned for speaking ill of TikTok star who was killed

Wendy Williams is being harshly criticized for the negative way that she spoke about the killing of rapidly-rising TikTok star Swavy.

Swavy’s family severely rebuked Williams in an interview with TMZ that was posted on Sunday, July 11, 2021. They demanded that Williams apologize for the way she portrayed Swavy, whose real name was Matima Miller.

Williams’ detractors derided the incredible insensitivity she displayed for the teen who was shot and killed in front of his own mother on Monday, July 5, 2021.

During the Wednesday, July 7th episode, Williams made observers cringe when she showed a photo of Swavy and turned to stare at it for a long time until the audience chuckled as if something was wrong with Swavy. Williams also mentioned that she had never heard of Swavy before, but complained that Swavy had more TikTok followers than her, with over two million.

To make matters worse, Williams did all of this before she even bothered to mention that he had been killed.

Here is a clip that “Entertainment Tonight” showed that displays Williams’ distasteful report on Swavy.

Swavy’s mother, Chanelle Clark, ripped into Williams in her on-air interview with CBS Philly.

“Look at my eyes and stuff. Y’all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son,” she said bitterly.

“I’m mentally going through it because I seen it. I seen my son shot down in the street like that. Y’all don’t know what I’m going through,” Clark added.

On July 11, TMZ posted a video of their interview with Swavy’s surviving family members, including his mother who watched her son take his last breaths.

Swavy’s brother Rahkim Clark chastised Williams for delivering an inaccurate portrayal of Swavy and painting him as a “thug” or “drug dealer” who was in the streets.

“Wendy has always been a messy person. That’s what her life consists of — gossip and reporting stories. But this is not just any story. This is not a highlight, this is not a hot topic, this is our real life. We’re doing this in reality. So for her to speak on the events surrounding my brother’s death. … She didn’t send condolences …”

