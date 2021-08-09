Nick Cannon explains having 4 babies in the past year (video)

Pop culture fans were initially startled when they learned Nick Cannon had four children with three different women within the past calendar year.

To date, the 40-year-old “Wild ‘N Out” host has seven children with four different women, and there is no indication that Cannon is ready to shut down the baby-making factory.

Cannon took to “The Breakfast Club” to rationalize his perspective about the institution of marriage and why he’s having so many children. Co-host Charlamagne tha God pointed out that Cannon’s fans are perplexed with the birth of so many children within a small time frame.

“Why do people question that? That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about this idea that you’re supposed to have just one person for the rest of your life. When really that’s just a classified property when you think about it,” Cannon responded.

“Just the idea that a man should have one woman – we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. Like, if we really talking about how we co-exist and how we populate. It’s about what exchange can we create together.”

Cannon’s first children were the twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife and singer Mariah Carey that were born in 2011. He also has two children with model Brittany Bell. Their son, Golden, was born in 2017, and their daughter, Powerful Queen, was born in late 2020.

In June 2021, Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and also son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon says his children are his refuge after going through so much in his life, and they keep him young now that he enters his 40s.

“I’ve learned so much from my children and it’s so amazing and I really just love being around my kids,” Cannon said. “And just that youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time. And I think because I’ve been through so much in my life, you know, physically, mentally, and spiritually, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids.”

