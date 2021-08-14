4 Black-owned beauty brands we love

The beauty industry has been known to disregard the needs of Black women and women of color. So here are four Black-owned beauty companies that cater to the specific requirements of pigmented skin.



Singer and recent billionaire entrepreneur Rihanna quickly surpassed big beauty companies with her Fenty Beauty brand. This brand made waves within the beauty community with her promise of inclusivity within her shade ranges. Deliver she did with a whopping 50 shades, each complementing subtle undertones, no mixing of shades required. Her products not only are inclusive but provide a buildable skin-like finish that provides the better-than-skin look that she herself is known for.

Supa Cent is sending us back to the classroom with her school supply-themed product line, The Crayon Case. Her line includes vivid palettes, lip products, and face products. She is best known for packing a punch with her seriously pigmented palettes, capable of crafting any colorful creation on the eyes. Make sure you’re on the email list because these products go fast.

Melissa Baker, the founder of the Lip Bar, started her brand in her kitchen, where she began crafting vegan and cruelty-free lip glosses, lipsticks, eye shadows and more. Now she’s on a mission to change the beauty industry’s lack of diversity and inclusivity, while offering chemical-free products.

For those looking for not only diversity but accessibility, Black Opal is an OG in the makeup game. This 25-year-old brand has continuously marketed a wide array of shades as well as products that meet various skin needs, including hyperpigmentation, a common condition in melanated skin. Black Opal is available in many drugstore retailers, Walmart, as well as beauty department stores such as Ulta.