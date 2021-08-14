Nicki Minaj and husband sued by victim of attempted rape

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty’s legal woes just turned up a notch this week as the woman who accused the rapper’s husband of trying to rape her in the 90’s has filed a lawsuit. Jennifer Hough, the victim in Petty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape, claims in new legal documents obtained by TMZ that the couple has harassed her and threatened her to not speak about the incident.

As a result, she says she has suffered emotional distress and stated that the harassment started after Petty and the Young Money MC began dating in 2018. She stated that Nicki Minaj claimed that she recanted her story, which Hough vehemently denies. The documents read that in March 2020, after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, Minaj tried to get her to recant her rape claims by offering to fly her and her family to L.A. After rejecting the offer, the victim claims she and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.”

Hough also claims that Minaj’s team contacted her brother and offered him $500,000 in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations against Petty. She also alleges that the “Starships” rapper had lawyers come to her residence and pressure her to recant her story. She further revealed that another $20,000 bribe was offered to her and she eventually moved from her home in August 2020 and still “lives in fear.”

Hough is suing Minaj and her husband for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation. She’s also suing Petty for other charges related to the 1995 conviction. Petty accepted a plea deal last week after failing to register as a sex offender in California. Petty agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to register and the plea could greatly lighten his sentence putting it at the low end of the sentencing guidelines.

