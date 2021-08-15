Meek Mill honored by the Nelson Mandela Foundation

Meek Mill has been on the frontline fighting for justice through his criminal justice reform organization, REFORM Alliance, and the activist artist has recently been recognized for his work by The Nelson Mandela Foundation. The Dream Chasers rapper was presented the prestigious Changemaker Humanitarian Award earlier this week for his work with REFORM, making him the first and only rapper to receive the honor from the foundation.

REFORM Alliance is an organization committed to probation, parole, and sentencing reform in the United States through legislation and lobbying. Meek showed off his newest honor on Instagram this week and released a new track celebrating the award as well called “Mandela Freestyle” where he talks about his rise from the streets and the prison system to becoming a successful rapper and businessman.

“Blessings … I got “the Nelson Mandela humanitarian award” Thank you Rip to the great Nelson Mandela. I ain’t grow up playing ball, I had a Smith & Western because where I’m from it’s very hard to turn 27” #survivors @pttow,” Meek posted on IG.

Meek also took to Twitter this week to address Wack 100 and Tekashi 69 trolling him and accused the rap manager of trying to manipulate the youth and young gang members. Being the bigger man and refusing to be tricked into an altercation that could lead him back to jail, he also suggested a meeting with Minister Louis Farrakhan to mediate their differences.

“Wack 100 try[ing] keep that manipulative stupid mind-frame intact to control and influence the younger gangs he needs protection from and to use. Let’s have a real gangsta meeting in private with Farrakhan [sic] and other strong Black men and speak as men and stop embarrassing [y]ourself,” the “Ima Boss” rapper tweeted.

Check out Meek Mill’s “Mandela Freestyle” below as he addresses the prison industrial complex and becoming a leader while he continues to mature.