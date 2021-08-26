LeVar Burton was never seriously considered for ‘Jeopardy’ hosting gig

Despite being the overwhelming fan favorite, legendary actor LeVar Burton was never given much consideration to become the permanent “Jeopardy!” host.

Burton cemented his icon status with starring and hosting roles in the all-time great miniseries “Roots” and the 26-time Emmy-winning show “Reading Rainbow,” respectively. Burton was the most popular of the guest hosts, according to a Morning Consult poll that “Entertainment Weekly” got a hold of. The celeb guest hosts were all vying to replace the incomparable Alex Trebek, who passed in December 2020.

According to TMZ, Sony studio execs did not believe that Burton would be a good fit for the decades-old daily quiz show that remains enormously popular.

Sony honchos originally wanted actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik to be the permanent replacement host. Bialik is best known for her starring roles in “Blossom” and “Big Bang Theory.” However, her schedule would not permit that, so the execs went with the longtime executive producer of “Jeopardy,” Mike Richards.

That decision backfired when old clips of Richards making flagrantly inappropriate remarks about women in bathing suits reemerged on Twitter recently. Richards has since stepped down.

TMZ also reports that Richards and Bialik were the only two who had substantive negotiations with Sony. Therefore, the studio’s rejection of Burton was not personal nor racial as the other celebrity guest hosts were also snubbed.

Burton has long since moved on from the matter and told his social media fans that he is enormously grateful for their support. He added that just getting the guest-hosting spot was a dream come true and the opportunity of a lifetime.

The temporary “Jeopardy” gig for Burton did not happen in vain. Multiple Hollywood execs now want to talk to him about other projects.

Stay tuned.