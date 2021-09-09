 Skip to content

LisaRaye stars in new BET original movie ‘Twice Bitten’

September 9, 2021  

Trinity Griffin

Trinity Griffin

LisaRaye Twice Bitten

“All of Us” star LisaRaye is the leading actor in the new BET original “Twice Bitten.”

The movie comes as a part of the five-week string of suspense thrillers BET is releasing for their “Summer of Chills.” The first film aired Aug. 31 and the slate will end with the last film airing Sept. 28.


“Twice Bitten” is about a sexy conman who is looking for his next target. His scam hits a snag when suspicion mounts and the scheme spirals into desperation, betrayal and murder.

Also starring Kevin A. Walton, Shanica Knowles, Dorian Gregory,and Ledisi, the film is directed by Emmy award-nominated director Patricia Jones. As her first feature film, the Baltimore native is most well-known for her highly acclaimed period piece, Love Soul Deep, which was nominated five times for an NAACP Theatre Award. Jones is also up for an Emmy for her hit series “Stuck With You” for the category of Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program.


Also part of the lineup for BET’s feature films are “Always & Forever” starring Lauren London, “Karen” starring Taryn Manning and Cory Hardrict, “Influencer” starring Drew Sidora, and “Sacrifice” starring Paula Patton.

“Twice Bitten” premiered on Sept. 7 but you can catch an encore of the film on Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. EST exclusively on BET.

