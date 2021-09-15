Best Black rom-coms to stream this weekend

No matter what time of the year it is, snuggling up on the couch with a glass of wine and turning on a rom-com that gives you all the feels and a deep belly laugh is a great way to end a long week. With that, we’ve rounded up eight of the best Black rom-coms currently streaming on Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Brown Sugar

The early 2000s film is still a favorite almost 20 years later. Starring Sanaa Lathan (Sidney) and Taye Diggs (Andre), the two are bonded by a love of Hip-Hop since early childhood and after reuniting as adults, realize there might be more than just shared interests.

Love Don’t Cost aThing

Love Don’t Cost A Thing is a remake of the 1987 film Can’t Buy Me Love where a high school nerd (Nick Cannon) persuades the prettiest and most popular girl in school (Christina Milian) to be his girlfriend in exchange for him repairing her mother’s car that she totaled.

Two Can Play That Game

Shante (Vivica A. Fox) established a very specific set of rules to keep the men she dates in check — that is until she meets an attorney (Morris Chestnut) who challenges her carefully crafted dating guidelines.

Think Like a Man

With a star-studded cast, Think Like A Man is about a group of friends who find out that the women they’ve been dating have been using Steve Harvey’s book Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man to manipulate them. Upon finding out this information, the men retaliate by using the book against them.

