Wendy Williams tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

Daytime talk show queen Wendy Willams has given her millions of fans a scare after the show reported that she tested positive for a breakthrough case of the novel coronavirus.

The “Wendy Williams Show” made the announcement for its two million Instagram followers on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. A breakthrough case of the COVID-19 is an infection that occurs in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus. While positives tests are rare, they are still anticipated as health experts advised that vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement begins.

On one hand, Williams is on the positive side of science. Vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or have far less severe illnesses than those who have not been vaccinated. As the media and CDC has reported frequently, the overwhelming majority of those who die from COVID-19 are unvaccinated citizens to the tune of 98 percent.

There could be challenges, however, for Williams as she has co-morbidities or pre-existing conditions. Williams has candidly admitted that she suffers from Grave’s disease and hyperthyroidism, which she was first diagnosed with back in 2002. Co-morbidities could compromise the body’s ability to fight off the ravages of the coronavirus.

In a previous statement posted on her Instagram page a few days ago, Williams’ team told fans she was canceling upcoming appearances due to “ongoing health issues.”

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” the statement read. “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”