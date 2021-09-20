ESPN names a Black replacement for Rachel Nichols on ‘The Jump’

The complete removal of controversial journalist Rachel Nichols from the ESPN airwaves is final following her removal as a show host and the changing of the hit show “The Jump.”

Up-and-coming sports journalist Malika Andrews, 26, who shined in the role of sideline reporter during the 2021 NBA Finals, has been named Nichols’ successor on the NBA-centric show.

Furthermore, the show’s name has been changed from “The Jump,” to “NBA Today,” according to media reports.

Malika Andrews will host ESPN's new show "NBA Today," which replaces Rachel Nichols' "The Jump." ➡️ https://t.co/vrtmOhnNCI pic.twitter.com/pImXJeXL2l — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 20, 2021

Nichols created seismic quakes at the worldwide sports leader in the summer of 2020 when she was recorded on a hot mic saying that Black ESPN sports anchor Maria Taylor was being promoted over her to placate the Black Lives Matter movement. Taylor left ESPN in July 2021, following the end of the NBA Finals, and covered the Olympics for NBC.

Andrews will debut as the host of “NBA Today” on Oct. 18, 2021, the eve of the NBA regular season. The new show will air at 3 p.m. every weekday on ESPN.



She will be joined on the set by a respected and popular set of former players and journalists, including future Hall of Famer Vince Carter and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins. Both were regular commentators on “The Jump,” The show will also introduce a female as an expert panelist with WNBA superstar and ESPN radio host Chiney Ogwumike. Writers Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski will round out the staff for the show.

“Malika, who is a phenomenally talented commentator, will run point on a show that will feature a vibrant cast of expert analysts who all offer distinct perspectives on the game,” ESPN said in a release. “Through the contributions of our wide array of NBA reporters, the show will be both newsy and timely.”