Eminem’s loves spaghetti so much he’s launching a new venture

Eminem is jumping head first into the restaurant business and will open his new establishment called Mom’s Spaghetti at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 in his native Detroit. Mom’s Spaghetti will offer several pastas with meatballs as well as its signature spaghetti sandwich. The name of the eatery is taken from a line from the Detroit rapper’s classic track “Lose Yourself” from the soundtrack to his 2002 film 8 Mile. In the song Em raps: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem previously tested the waters for his latest venture by hosting pop-up-shops over the past few years selling items that eventually made the permanent menu. He first kicked off the pop-up-shop in 2017 at The Shelter music venue where he first started rhyming. Slim Shady is opening up a “store for his Stans” called The Trailer which will be located at the same location as well. Mom’s Spaghetti and The Trailer will be located in downtown Detroit at 2131 Woodward Ave. in the alley between The Fillmore and the Union Assembly restaurant.

Em partnered with Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints, which also teamed with the Detroit MC for the previous Mom’s Spaghetti pop-ups. According to the Detroit News, Union Joints opened Union Assembly on Sept. 22, a two-tier, 500-seat restaurant at the same address as Mom’s Spaghetti at Woodward and Columbia. Mom’s Spaghetti will be attached to the Union Assembly. Last year, Marshall Mathers served Mom’s Spaghetti to frontline workers at several area hospitals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the commercial for Eminem’s new restaurant below.