Jared R. Green is a dreamer. Better know as “Jared The Dreamer,” was born and raised in the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans. The 26-years-old has already accomplished much success. As the founder and executive director of Sunny with a Chance of Love, a non-profit organization with a mission to invest in the residents of New Orleans, he promotes love as the vehicle that carries each of the organization’s initiatives and programs. Green has also written two children’s books and has donated over 13,000 books to underserved youth in the community. His goal is to continue donating books not only in Louisiana, but across the country.

How would you define your personal brand?

Jared The Dreamer is a brand that shows you that you are possible. Shoot for the sky but always aim for the stars. My brand shows others how to manifest their vision. Purpose is my platform. I like to say that I don’t motivate, I inspire you, to motivate yourself. I believe motivation is like the gas in your car, which will eventually run out and you’ll need more of it because you just can’t teach ambition. I was taught you either have it or you don’t, but inspiration can last a lifetime and it even at times finds you.

What inspired you to write the children’s books There’s a Creature in my Belly and Madam Mayor!

My inspiration for my first book was my son Jayce. I was in a very bad place mentally and I wanted to create something that everyone would be proud of, but especially him. My second book was inspired by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the first woman ever elected to serve as Mayor of the City Of New Orleans.