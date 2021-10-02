Joi Alexander is an expert in the hospitality industry

Joi Alexander is literally on top of the hospitality game. The seasoned catering sales professional has over 22 years of experience in account management, business consulting, client relations and business development. Alexander is the founder and owner of The G.A.M.E Consulting Agency, a full-service agency focused on serving the comprehensive needs of small Black-owned restaurants, private event business, project management execution, and the off-premise catering model.

Besides wearing the corporate hat daily, Alexander also works with other women in the hospitality industry through her organization, Hospitality Hotties Coalition, and she also finds the time to mother her son, Cameron, 13, and twin daughters, Aniya and Arie, 8.

What makes you stand out in your industry?

Becoming an expert in my field, understanding the ins and out’s of the catering industry, and maintaining strong relationships.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

My superpower is having the ability to maintain my authenticity and stay true to who I am, while seamlessly flowing through cultures. I would tell anyone: you will always get the same Joi no matter where I am. Being “me” has truly given me the opportunity to be very successful in my career. I am a firm believer that people do business with people they like and who are nice! It costs nothing to be nice and being true to who I have been has really been a blessing for me.

Continue reading on the next page.