 Skip to content

Ray J hospitalized with serious illness

October 6, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Princess Love and husband Ray J (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rapper-turned-reality star Ray J has been hospitalized in metro Miami with a severe bout of pneumonia.


The serial entrepreneur and star of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” explained that he is on oxygen and has had difficulty breathing and speaking. However, he informed the media that he has not tested positive for COVID-19.

Ray J, 40, explained to Hollywood Unlocked that because of the explosion of the pandemic in Florida, the medical wing he was admitted to is the COVID wing, which has implemented strict protocols that currently bars family and friends from visiting him.


“I been in here all by myself for a week,” he said. “No family members came to see me, not even my wife.” 

Physicians initially also assumed Ray J had contracted the novel coronavirus, and the placement in that wing of the hospital was “frightening.”

“I thought it was over,” he told TMZ during a phone call. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.”

Ray said he feels fine when he awakens at 6 a.m., but a half-hour later his condition deteriorates and he begins to get paranoid and “fears the worst.”

Ray J, whose birth name is William Ray Norwood Jr., got a word of encouragement from his sister, “The Boy is Mine” singer Brandy Norwood, 42, who told him she couldn’t have “asked for a better brother.” He also had Brandy cheesing from ear-to-ear when he surprised her with a large tattoo of her name on the inside of his right arm.

Posted in

‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ returns to VH1 for 7th season

By Eddy "Precise" Lamarre

Fans react to Lil Fizz’s apology for romancing Omarion’s ex-girlfriend (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Fans react to Cynthia Bailey’s exit from ‘RHOA’

By Trinity Griffin

Olympic gold medalist reportedly joining ‘RHOA’

By Terry Shropshire

‘RHOA’ fans lose it after rumors that Porsha will not return next season

By Trinity Griffin

Reality star Mo Fayne hit with a hefty sentence in PPP loan fraud case

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.