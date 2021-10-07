Yara Shahidi is getting a Dell, inks new partnership with technology giant

Dell Technologies knew just who to enlist for their latest marketing campaign when they partnered with “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi. The 21-year-old actress signed a multi-year collaboration agreement with the technology powerhouse to help sway young adults to their brand. Besides appearing in ads, Shahidi will advise on inclusive creative campaigns and curate forthcoming collaborations to the Dell XPS brand.

“Technology has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember. It’s something that touches nearly every aspect of our lives and has the power to make a meaningful impact. My work with Dell XPS is incredibly special to me because we are mobilizing my generation to use technology to make space for their unique stories and voices,” Shahidi told Afrotech.

Shahidi x Dell XPS will also partner with Ghetto Film School (GFS), an award-winning nonprofit founded to educate, develop and celebrate the next generation of storytellers. The new Dell XPS creative campaign, “Expand Your YOUniverse,” features Shahidi alongside Quannah Chasinghorse and the musical duo, Aint Afraid.

“Yara’s advocacy and passion for technology deeply aligns with Dell’s commitment to affect positive change in this world. At the heart of this collaboration is a shared mission to empower the next generation of changemakers to use technology to shape a better tomorrow,” Liz Matthews, senior vice president of Global Brand and Creative at Dell Technologies also told Afrotech.

Shahadi also has her own microsite at Dell.com/Yara, promoting the laptop and how she uses it in her everyday life to create. She further commented about the collaboration on Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes clips.

“LET’S KEEP DREAMING TOGETHER 🔆 I’M TOO EXCITED!! I teamed up with some of my FAVE creatives & change makers to announce ⭐️YARA x @DellXPS ⭐️ I’m committed to using my platform to support my change making peers expand their #YOUniverse with tech✨ #DellXPSAmbassador #PartnersInCreativity,” she further posted on IG.

Check out Yara Shahidi’s new Dell XPS commercial below.