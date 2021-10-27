Keke Palmer’s national anthem rendition at World Series draws raves (video)

Baby, this is Keke Palmer.

The 28-year-old actress, singer and television personality sang the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros on Tuesday Oct. 26. Palmer’s poised cadence and tone throughout the performance impressed, and even surprised, many social media users after Houston-based journalist Kim Y. Davis posted a video on Twitter.

Someone said Keke Palmer almost made them love America again pic.twitter.com/kNDwKiJXYs — Quartermaster (@ChillDictat0r) October 27, 2021

Keke Palmer can sing? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/yiohyeO7MP — Flat Earth Kyrie Fan ➐ (@ReadTheBioNgga) October 26, 2021

Palmer has released seven music projects in her career dating back to 2007. In a few of her roles as a younger actress such as on “Jump In!” and “True Jackson, VP,” she showed off her vocal abilities as well.

The Braves won 6-2. Atlanta is vying for its first championship since 1995. Houston won its last title in 2017. Game 2 is set for 8:09 p.m. EDT on Oct. 27 in Houston. The broadcast will air on Fox. The first game in Atlanta is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. EDT on Oct. 29.