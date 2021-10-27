 Skip to content

Keke Palmer’s national anthem rendition at World Series draws raves (video)

October 27, 2021   |  

Rashad Milligan

Rashad Milligan

View Author Posts

Keke Palmer (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Baby, this is Keke Palmer.


The 28-year-old actress, singer and television personality sang the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros on Tuesday Oct. 26. Palmer’s poised cadence and tone throughout the performance impressed, and even surprised, many social media users after Houston-based journalist Kim Y. Davis posted a video on Twitter.

 

Palmer has released seven music projects in her career dating back to 2007. In a few of her roles as a younger actress such as on “Jump In!” and “True Jackson, VP,” she showed off her vocal abilities as well.


The Braves won 6-2. Atlanta is vying for its first championship since 1995. Houston won its last title in 2017. Game 2 is set for 8:09 p.m. EDT on Oct. 27 in Houston. The broadcast will air on Fox. The first game in Atlanta is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. EDT on Oct. 29.

Posted in

Michael B. Jordan’s skin is glowing, thanks to girlfriend Lori Harvey

By rolling
Geoffrey Giuliano, who plays an eccentric gay billionaire in one episode of the Netflix hit “Squid Game,” said his character's role is played “exactly as the director wanted.” (ViralPress)

Video: ‘We really are great actors,’ says ‘Squid Game’ star

By Wayne
A Russian designer created a version of the deadly “red light, green light” game from the first episode of the Squid Games. (@designbyfeo/Zenger)

Video: Ex-squid-ite! ‘Squid Game’ star loves fans’ re-creation of Red Light, Green Light game

By Wayne

‘Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo’ by Zora Neale Hurston

By Tigner

BMF member Bleau Davinchi warns 50 Cent to watch how he’s portrayed in series

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
The Esports World Championship next month is set to garner great global exposure. (Courtesy of Israeli Esports Association)

2021 Gaming World Championship In Israel To Feature Record 85 Countries

By Wayne

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.