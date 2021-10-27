 Skip to content

‘The Bench: When Life Begins Again’ by Bridget N. Tharpe

October 27, 2021   |  

Rolling Out

Rolling Out

View Author Posts

Author, Bridget Tharpe shares that often when circumstances of life knock the wind out of our very being, we find ourselves taking a respite on the bench of life. Battling sickness can drain anybody from the core. The Bench is a metaphor for the station on which we place ourselves along the sidelines of our lives. The decision to either sit on the bench and watch the world go by or jump in as the rope of life turns and skip along, is an important one to make. We must find a way to continue the journey and persevere beyond illness through faith, hope, and love.

Posted in

‘Sales Enablement 3.0: The Blueprint to Sales Enablement Excellence’ by Roderick Jefferson

By Rolling Out

‘No Matter What’ by Beverly Morris

By Rolling Out

‘Atom Smart – Rocket Dreams’ by Munson Steed

By Tigner

‘Black Was the Ink’ by Michelle Coles

By Tigner

Elizabeth Johnson pens 1st children’s book, ‘Just Like My Dad’

By Tigner

‘How to Be a Successful Black Man’ by Daniel Laroche

By Tigner

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.