‘The Bench: When Life Begins Again’ by Bridget N. Tharpe

Author, Bridget Tharpe shares that often when circumstances of life knock the wind out of our very being, we find ourselves taking a respite on the bench of life. Battling sickness can drain anybody from the core. The Bench is a metaphor for the station on which we place ourselves along the sidelines of our lives. The decision to either sit on the bench and watch the world go by or jump in as the rope of life turns and skip along, is an important one to make. We must find a way to continue the journey and persevere beyond illness through faith, hope, and love.