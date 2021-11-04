Tamron Hall to host new true crime series on Court TV

Tamron Hall made another power play this week as the Emmy Award winning journalist announced that she has joined the Court TV Network. She’ll be hosting the weekly true-crime series “Someone They Knew…With Tamron Hall” which will premiere on Jan. 9, 2022, at 9.p.m. and forthcoming episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights at the same time.

Court TV released a synopsis of the show that reads, “Each episode will follow the path from victim to verdict and will explore how when it comes to murder, it is rare for there to be no prior connection between the killer and the deceased. The stories will be told from the point of view of those impacted by the case, including the lawyers, jurors, members of law enforcement, and the victim’s family and friends.”

“When the idea of a series focused on crimes committed by intimate partners was presented to me, I felt a deep connection to these victims. I have always been pulled into the ‘why’ – why crimes like this happen – and the heartbreaking impact they have on family and friends. Court TV represents an additional, trusted partner to support the important work that I do,” Hall told Deadline.

Hall’s schedule will remain busy as she also has her daytime self-titled talk show and released her first crime novel last week called As The Wicked Watch. The book is the first in a thrilling new series that follows a reporter as she unravels the disturbing mystery around the deaths of two Black girls; the work of a serial killer terrorizing Chicago.

“It’s been an exhilarating experience to take thirty years of my life as a reporter and pour it into this character Jordan Manning. Just a little bit about her, Jordan Manning is a reporter and she finds herself following a potential serial killer and she wants to find answers for these families and you get a glimpse of what it’s like for a reporter behind-the scenes and on-camera as she follows the leads where they go,” Hall further described her novel on Instagram.

Check out Hall discussing her new literary work below.