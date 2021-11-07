Ye West makes gargantuan contribution to Ice Cube’s Big 3 league

Folks now know that Kanye West’s visit to Ice Cube’s professional basketball league, Big 3, was far from incidental.

The artist who is now legally called “Ye,” was probably discussing business while he chatted it up with Cube courtside in Las Vegas back in July 2021.

Not long after the Big 3 league celebrated its 2021 championship in the Bahamas, Ye has announced that he is a major investor in the league that was founded by Ice Cube, 52, né O’Shea Jackson, and his partner Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017.

The league is on an upward trajectory in popularity as a league filled with former NBA stars who still compete on a professional level. The league is comprised of 12 teams that compete throughout the country on a 3-on-3 competition, half-court format.

Yeezy, 44, informed the public of his latest business venture during the comprehensive interview he gave N.O.R.E. on the “Drink Champs” podcast.

According to TMZ, the size of Ye’s investment is somewhere in the $5 to $10 million range. Cube and Kwatinetz have also reported to up their investment into the league as the Big 3 looks to continue to grow as a brand