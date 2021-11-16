Pastor Keion Henderson proposes to Shaunie O’Neal

Shaunie O’Neal might be changing her last name soon as she has accepted the wedding proposal from her boyfriend, Pastor Keion Henderson. O’Neal and Henderson have been dating for the past two years and recently shared the announcement with People.

“This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked ‘will you marry me’ moment. And honestly, I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing. I wouldn’t change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again.

“Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He’s wise, he’s supportive, he’s so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart. He makes me want to be better every day. And I pray that I do the same for him. This love is FOREVER and I’m honored and overjoyed to do forever with him,” Shaunie expressed to People.

The “Basketball Wives” star and executive producer married retired NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal in 2002 before divorcing in 2010. She has since made her own waves in Hollywood with her hit series and spin-offs. Henderson also spoke with People and shared his love for his new fiancé.

“I’ve never been more loved than I am right now. I’ve never met a more supportive person in my life. There is an inseparable connection that is undeniable between Shaunie and I. I am unwilling to let anyone else occupy her space. The love and respect we share for each other contributes to our ever-evolving humility and growth. Which ultimately makes us more like God.

“Who wouldn’t want a spouse that makes you more like The Creator? She simply brings out the best in me, and wants the best for me. Any love that accomplishes all of that naturally is worth pursuing. Our engagement is the beginning of a new day,” Henderson further told People.

Congratulations and check out a few photos of the happy couple below.