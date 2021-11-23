 Skip to content

Fans irate that Doja Cat won Favorite R&B Artist at American Music Awards

By Terry Shropshire | Nov 23, 2021

Rapper-singer Doja Cat (Image source: Instagram – @dojacat

Singer Doja Cat is hovering around somewhere in the musical no-fly zone between pop and R&B. And the fact that she emerged victorious as the Favorite Female R&B Artist at the 2021 American Music Awards has folks feeling some kind of way.


Specifically, the win has fans flummoxed as to how a mostly pop artist like Doja vanquished her competition in a category replete with soul songstresses?

Even Doja Cat, who was born in Los Angeles as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, appeared stupefied during her acceptance speech on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.


“Wow. There’s a bunch of people I really wanna thank,” Doja, 26, said at the podium, “and I’ve forgotten some names because I did not know this was about to happen.”

Black music fans shared Doja’s sentiments.

Awards show appreciators demand that the way the category is structured be reappraised and then restructured. 

There were some fans who pushed back against the resentment towards Doja. They note that she was featured on an array of songs in 2021 with artists like City GirlsChloe x Halle, Ariana Grande, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne and Lil Nas X. Most significantly, Doja scored a No. 1 Billboard hit, “Say So,” in her collaboration with Nicki Minaj earlier this year. 

 

 

 

 

