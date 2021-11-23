Fans irate that Doja Cat won Favorite R&B Artist at American Music Awards

Singer Doja Cat is hovering around somewhere in the musical no-fly zone between pop and R&B. And the fact that she emerged victorious as the Favorite Female R&B Artist at the 2021 American Music Awards has folks feeling some kind of way.

Specifically, the win has fans flummoxed as to how a mostly pop artist like Doja vanquished her competition in a category replete with soul songstresses?

idk why they keep her in this category knowing damn well she is POP. https://t.co/gZLH1v6T41 — zel (@denzeldion) November 22, 2021

Even Doja Cat, who was born in Los Angeles as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, appeared stupefied during her acceptance speech on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

“Wow. There’s a bunch of people I really wanna thank,” Doja, 26, said at the podium, “and I’ve forgotten some names because I did not know this was about to happen.”

Black music fans shared Doja’s sentiments.

This is not a Doja issue…it’s a industry issue. They categorized PH as a R&B album when it’s clearly not…the Kittens just voted where Doja was nominated https://t.co/tTEeQ0brVW — 𝐷𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑜’𝑠 𝑆𝑖𝑚𝑝ᴺᴹ : 𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑟𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 (@simply_pettyyy) November 22, 2021

Awards show appreciators demand that the way the category is structured be reappraised and then restructured.

Jhene Aiko didn’t win Best Female R&B artist but Doja cat does and I just don’t understanddd what category is doja in ??! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KL52hmvl9w — chilombooo (@chilombooo1) November 22, 2021

Why did Doja Cat win over JAZMINE SULLIVAN and H.E.R. for favorite R&B artist….what R&B music does she have? — Jasmine (@jazzyfizzle____) November 22, 2021

Just because someones black doesn’t mean their music is automatically RnB /Soul…….and like we’re tired of having to have this conversation….. like more microagressions and stereotypes — Steph (@stephaneemath) November 23, 2020

Im a Huge Doja Cat fan but I’m confused how she is considered a Soul/R&B artist?! Lol #AMAs pic.twitter.com/knsxBPbbL5 — JW (@JordanWhite90) November 23, 2020

There were some fans who pushed back against the resentment towards Doja. They note that she was featured on an array of songs in 2021 with artists like City Girls, Chloe x Halle, Ariana Grande, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne and Lil Nas X. Most significantly, Doja scored a No. 1 Billboard hit, “Say So,” in her collaboration with Nicki Minaj earlier this year.