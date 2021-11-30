LeBron James is banned from playing games due to safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ disastrous 2021-22 season has just gotten worse as he has been banished from playing in NBA games for the next 10 days due to the league’s safety protocols.

This includes James being prohibited from participating in the contest against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. In just 22 games into the season, James has already missed 11 games due to injuries and a suspension.

King James’ presence is paramount if the Lakers intend to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons. L.A. is 7-4 with James this season and the exact opposite (4-7) without him. The Lakers are being tight-lipped on whether James tested positive for the novel coronavirus or if he was in proximity to a person who did contract COVID-19.

James, 36, could return to the court before the 10-day mandatory quarantine period if he produces two negative tests in the next few days.

After the 10-day period has elapsed, a player must undergo a cardiac screening and then go through a reconditioning period in order to be granted permission to return to competition. The silver lining is the fact that King James told the media during the Lakers’ summer practices that he and his family did get the COVID-19 vaccine, so even if he contracted COVID-19 its likely to be a mild case.