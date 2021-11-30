Rihanna designated ‘national hero’ by Barbados prime minister (videos)

Entertainment’s newest billionaire has just added another dignified distinction from her home country. Rihanna has been christened by the Barbados prime minister with the esteemed title of “national hero.”

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 33, took part in an official ceremony that celebrated the Caribbean country’s declaration of independence from the British monarchy and establishment as a republic on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond,” exclaimed Prime Minister Mia Mottley said at the investiture ceremony while referencing Bad Gal RiRi’s 2012 No. 1 hit “Diamonds.”

Rihanna, who is the country’s most famous citizen, had already been named Barbados’ official ambassador for culture and youth in 2018.

Mottley lauded Rihanna for capturing “the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth,” she said, according to CNN.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.”

Rihanna was born in Saint Michael and raised in the capital city of Bridgetown. She almost immediately rocketed to fame when American producer Evan Rogers discovered her and brought her to music mogul Jay-Z. Her 2007 single “Umbrella” became the first of a record-setting string of No. 1 hits. The following year, then-Prime Minister David Thompson announced an annual Rihanna Day.