KimYe on good terms despite separation

Kim Kardashian and Ye West are said to be “on good terms,” despite their pending divorce.

The 41-year old reality star filed for divorce from the “Jesus Walks” star in February, after six years of marriage, but the pair are still “keeping the peace.”

A source told E! News: “Kim likes keeping the peace between her and Ye and it was better off this way. She and Ye are still on good terms.”

The former power couple reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of their late friend, Virgil Abloh, attending the preview of the fashion designer’s final menswear collection for Louis Vuitton with their eldest child in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Off-White founder died following a private battle with a rare form of cancer on Sunday, Nov. 28 at age 41.

Speaking to E! Online, the source explained: “Kim was happy that North was really excited about going and getting to be there with her dad. North loves when they are all together as a family.”

It comes after Ye paid tribute to the late fashion muse – whom he met whilst interning at Fendi in 2009 – by dedicating his Sunday Service to him along with the message: “IN LOVING MEMORY OF VIRGIL ABLOH, THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DONDA.”

SKIMS founder Kim — who was seen with Ye for the first time since she started dating 28-year-old comic Pete Davidson — also took the time to pay her respects to the “gentle, kind and calm” Virgil.

Alongside a snap of herself with Ye and the late fashion icon, she wrote: “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind, and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this. … We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much.”