Kim Kardashian credits estranged husband Ye for introducing her to fashion

Kim Kardashian paid special thanks to her estranged husband Kanye West as she accepted the Fashion Icon prize at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star — whose family’s show was also crowned Reality Show of the Year — was handed the prize by actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

And the 41-year-old SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder dedicated her win to the father of her four children for introducing her to the “fashion world.”

She said on stage at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday night, Dec 7: “I am so humbled to be here. I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist so to win a fashion award, it’s a ‘pinch me’ moment.

“Designers are willing to work with me and there was a time when they weren’t. So many amazing designers like Zac Posen who really believed me or probably got talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.

“And thank you to Kanye even for introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people. This is like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes.”

Kardashian — who filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rap mogul earlier this year, and is now romancing 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson — once again turned heads with her outfit, donning a blacked-out eye mask.

Momager Kris Jenner and Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian were among the star-studded audience at the bash.

The latter was crowned The Reality Star of 2021 at the Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony.