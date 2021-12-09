Nicki Minaj calls her husband’s rape accuser a liar, wants her punished

Nicki Minaj is calling her husband’s rape victim a liar and used the lawsuit as a way to get the bag from the rap superstar. Minaj wants the court to sanction Hough for allegedly telling mistruths on a public platform.

Minaj’s legal team filed documents in Los Angeles County that were obtained by TMZ that claims are inconsistencies in Hough’s accounts of harassment.

Minaj is referring to Hough’s appearance on the daytime talk show “The Real” where she declared that she finally spoke out after years of silence because she “is tired of being afraid” and ceaselessly harassed.

Hough claimed on the show that Minaj, husband Kenneth Petty, and a rotating orbit of lawyers and friends were harassing Hough constantly to get her to recant her testimony that Petty raped her in New York in the 1990s.

Petty spent four years in prison after being convicted of rape in 1995 and now has to register as a sex offender in whatever state he resides.

Minaj’s husband is already facing severe repercussions for failing to register when the married couple moved from New York to Southern California. Petty was driving when he was pulled over and arrested by Beverly Hills cops in March 2020 for failing to register. He pled guilty to the single-count indictment in September 2021. Petty faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release at his sentencing hearing in January 2022.

