Candace Parker’s wife is pregnant

Candace Parker surprised a few WNBA fans on Dec. 14 when she announced she has remarried and is expecting another child.

The two-time WNBA champion began the announcement on Instagram by wishing her wife Anna Petrakova a happy second anniversary. Parker said the couple had the ceremony in front of her family and friends.

“I cried like a baby,” Parker’s Instagram caption read. “To know me or you is to know our love.”

Although Parker hadn’t publicly announced her latest marriage, Petrakova has publicly been seen with Parker and reporters have previously confirmed the covenant, including after the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Parker was previously married to former NBA forward Shelden Williams. The couple had one daughter, Lailaa.

“This journey hasn’t been easy,” Parker wrote. “I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home.”

Parker also mentioned how Petrakova has already learned all the words to “Song Cry” by Parker’s favorite artist, Jay-Z.

In an Instagram post that featured five photos, a pair showed Petrakova’s swollen belly.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family,” Parker wrote. “It’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!”

Parker was a member of the WNBA25 Team, officially recognized as one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time. She is the first female athlete to grace the cover of NBA 2K in addition to working with Turner Sports for NBA coverage.