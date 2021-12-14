Danyelle and Dionna Gray empower women with Womanish exhibit

Sisters Dionna and Danyelle Gray started the Womanish exhibit to share a bigger message with visitors at their selfie museum.

Womanish is an interactive, immersive backdrop experience, providing 16 different rooms in which visitors can snap photos, videos, and create social media highlights. Originating from the Windy City, the duo has brought the installation down south to Miami, hoping to highlight different aspects of womanhood in modern society and bring attention to the continued fight for women’s empowerment.

How did this idea come to be?

Dionna: Danyelle and I were actually working on an app and it literally went nowhere. So we were like, how can we promote this app? Experiential events were on the rise. And so we did some research and took baby steps to see if it was actually feasible for us to do and here we are.

What are you ladies looking to accomplish with your selfie museum?

Danyelle: We love that our exhibit goes beyond being a place to take pictures. Every single room inside the experience means something. They talk about issues affecting women, something that was really important to me and Dionna. We didn’t just want it to be a place where there was no depth or meaning. We really wanted a physical place that celebrates women, connects women, and a place where that they can feel welcome. That was really important to us.

Why was it so important to you both to create this safe space for women?

Dionna: [We] are really into women empowerment. I think that especially in this day and age, women’s voices have tried to be silenced for so long. And now, especially with the different movements going on, women are starting to find their voice and their power. So just creating spaces that, not only women can feel beautiful and come take pictures, but also feel inspired and empowered, and learn a little more about themselves and things that affect them.

How do you capture women being multifaceted while breaking stereotypes?

Danyelle: What’s really cool about having the ‘ish’ in Womanish, is every room in our exhibit has a different edge. As you said, women are multifaceted. There are so many aspects of us that make up a woman, we’re not just one thing, we’re composed of so many different, ideas, topics, feelings, and things of that nature. So that was really important to us to really try to showcase some of the topics. It was really cool to work with a female production team, all women artists. That was something that was really important to do. Because if we wanted to create a space for a woman, we wanted it to be built by women because no one knows us like we know ourselves.

Check out the WOMANISH exhibit on Thursday-Sunday in Chicago or Miami. Tickets for a 75 minute experience range from $35-$55. For more details visit wearewomanish.com.