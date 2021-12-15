O.J. Simpson is now a completely free man

O.J. Simpson is a “completely free man.”

The former NFL star had been on parole since October 2017 after serving nine years in prison for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas, but a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Public Safety has confirmed his behavior is no longer under supervision.

The 74-year-old retired sportsman’s parole was due to expire on Feb. 9, 2022, but he was discharged on Dec. 6.

His attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, said: “Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now.”

Simpson and five other men had been accused of carrying weapons and entering a Las Vegas casino hotel room in September 2007, where they stole memorabilia, and four co-defendants pleaded guilty to felony charges, whereas the sportsman argued he was trying to retrieve previously-stolen personal items.

And at a hearing in 2017, when he was released from jail and granted parole, Simpson maintained his defense and also said it was important to him to return to his family after being clean during his prison sentence.

He told the court: “I do have four kids. I’ve missed a lot of time with those kids.”

“I think I’m a guy who’s always been a giving guy — even on the street. People have always come up to me. My reputation has always been that I’m open to the public. I’m open to everybody. Right now I’m at a point in my life where all I want to do is spend time with my children and my friends.”

Continue reading on the next page.