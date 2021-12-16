Man exonerated in the killing of Malcolm X sues the state of New York

Muhammad Aziz, one of two men exonerated last month for the 1965 killing of Malcolm X, sued New York State this week.

According to documents obtained by The New York Times, Aziz’s lawsuit seeks at least $20 million in damages, “a modicum of compensation for the destruction wrought by this grievous miscarriage of justice,” the lawsuit stated, citing the damage that the wrongful conviction inflicted on Aziz’s mental health, reputation and relationships.

Aziz and his lawyers also plan to file a $40 million civil rights lawsuit against New York City if a settlement isn’t agreed upon. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance revealed on Nov. 17, 2021, that it had thrown out the convictions of Aziz and co-defendant Khalil Islam after a 22-month investigation and a court exonerated the two men the next day.

