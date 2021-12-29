Top 5 foods to eat on New Year’s Day for good luck

It’s almost that time to start making resolutions for the new year and setting goals for 2022. What’s more important than that is what you’re eating on New Year’s Day, because certain foods are supposed to bestow good luck.

Here are the top five foods to eat on New Year’s Day for good luck.

Black-eyed peas

Black-eyed peas are the most talked-about food at the start of the new year. This seems more of a Southern tradition, so if your grandma isn’t in the kitchen stirring these up in the pot, you might want to go to the store and pick up a few cans.

Greens

Greens are another Southern tradition, and adding these with black-eyed peas could make 2022 one of the best years ever. If you already didn’t know, the color green is a sign of good luck, and greens are a vegetable, so you’ll be eating healthy and getting lucky at the same time.

Pork

Enough of the sides, what about the main course meal? Go to your local grocery store and grab a few slabs of pork chops, because this food will give you more than just luck for the new year. Pork is associated with wealth and prosperity, so if you’re looking for a financial breakthrough, get to the store.

Fish

Fish is good during any time of the year, but on New Year’s it’s said to bring good fortune to anyone that eats it. If you can, make sure it’s fresh fish. Fresh is always better.

Cabbage

Last but not least, cabbage is another side that is good for bringing in New Year’s Day on the right note. Like pork, cabbage also brings signs of money, so you should definitely think about pairing these two together on the first day of the new year.