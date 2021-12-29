Why man who murdered Michael Jordan’s father denied parole

One of the two men who was convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father has had his parole cancelled.

Larry Demery and Daniel Green were convicted of shooting and killing James Jordan Sr. when he pulled over to sleep at a rest stop in North Carolina in July 1993.

Demery was due for release in 2024. However, his parole was canceled on Dec. 28, 2021, due to multiple prison infractions, according to the state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, ESPN reports.

Reportedly, Demery has received 19 infractions since 2001, including two this month alone for “substance possession.” As a result of this review, the “agreement has been terminated” effective immediately. Demery will come up for a parole review again in two years.

Demery and Green were 18 at the time when they ran up on James Jordan Sr. snoozing at the rest stop and took his life. Demery pled guilty in 1995 and agreed to turn state’s evidence against Green, whom he says pulled the trigger.

Demery initially received a life sentence plus 40 years, just like his cohort Green. However, a clerical error got his sentence reduced to life, making him eligible for parole.