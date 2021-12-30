Quavo being sued by limousine driver

Quavo and members of his crew are being sued by a limousine driver for assault in Las Vegas.

On July 3, the driver picked up the crew from a nightclub and took them to their hotel. According to TMZ, things got messy when he forgot to pick up one of their friends.

After trying to reconcile with the rapper, somebody told the limo driver to “shut the f— up” and threw a bottle at him. The driver then claimed that he was repeatedly punched and kicked by five people.

His lawsuit says that the staff and security from the hotel saw the altercation, but they headed inside instead of trying to help him.

The driver claims the attack left not only left him disfigured, but with physical and mental pain as well.