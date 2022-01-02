The sporty, bold and innovative 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line

Hyundai Motor America continues its innovative trends in its fleet of vehicles in style and experience. Take for example the 2022 Elantra N Line. The Elantra N Line is a sportier version of the standard model featuring a fastback profile and a sculpted rear diffuser.

For the driver, there are options such as paddle shifters and a drive mode selector system, giving the driver a racing-inspired experience behind the wheel. Other noteworthy interior design elements are the leather-wrapped steering wheel, N sport seats with leather bolsters, gearshift with metal accents and leather inserts, and alloy pedals. There is also ample space for both the driver and passengers

Behind the wheel of the Elantra N Line the driver can feel the sport-tuned suspension along with the enhanced experience. Loaded under the hood of the 2022 Elantra N Line is a 1.6-liter turbocharged, 201 horsepower engine with an estimated fuel economy of 28 mpg city and 36 mpg highway.

Hyundai also offers after-market N performance parts for customers who want to customize their cars to suit their preferences. The N performance parts provide a more dynamic driving experience beyond the base model, allowing customers to get more of the N experience.

All of Hyundai’s models offer some standard convenience and connectivity features. For the Elantra N Line, standard features include 8 in” display audio, HD™ radio and wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ (wired on Limited). The Elantra also features Hyundai Digital Key, which allows it to be unlocked, started, and driven without a physical key via a compatible Android smartphone device.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is a fierce competitor in the compact sedan class. Hyundai offers a classy and stylish look with affordable pricing with all available trims. From the base model SE (MSRP $19,850) to the featured N Line model ($26,350).

Hyundai continues to shake up the industry with stylish new models and innovative features. The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line is a fun car to drive and economically affordable for the consumer looking for a compact sedan.