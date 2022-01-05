 Skip to content

Multiple HBCUs evacuated, locked down after bomb threats

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 5, 2022

Howard University (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Eric Glenn)

Nine historically Black colleges and universities went into lockdown mode or evacuated their campuses after receiving bomb threats on Jan. 5, 2022.


Officials at Spelman College, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, Florida Memorial University and Xavier University of Louisiana reportedly received bomb threats, according to USA Today. 

“Prairie View A&M University has received a bomb threat,” the Texas school tweeted, “Please remain where you are.”


NCCU officials spoke to the campus via an email to “proceed immediately to the nearest exit and vacate the building. “This is not a drill,” the school’s alert said in all caps, according to the Charlotte The News & Observer.

A few hours later after local and campus police conducted sweeps of the campuses, the schools were declared safe and students either returned to the campus or were allowed to move about freely.

 

One university implored students to remain vigilant despite the all-clear.

“Although the threat was unfounded we ask that everyone remains vigilant,” the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff tweeted. 

The Washington Post reports that these bomb threats come two months after four Ivy League schools — Cornell University, Columbia University, Yale University and Brown University — issued emergency alerts in November 2021 and evacuation orders after receiving similar bomb threats. No credible evidence of a bomb was found at any of the Ivy League institutions. 

Tags: , , , ,

Family says Aaliyah’s posthumous LP is on the way

17 alleged gang members charged in deadly shootings in New York

Jason Derulo assaults fans who mockingly called him Usher (video)

George Floyd’s niece has been shot

Rep. Bobby Rush to retire from Congress

crime scene tape

Rapper and girlfriend found dead in LA home


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.