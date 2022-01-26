Paul Wall admits his father a ‘serial child molester’ and kidnapper (video)

Longtime rapper Paul Wall mustered up the gumption and intestinal fortitude to admit that his biological father was a “serial child molester” and kidnapper.

During an emotional and poignant interview with the “FAQ Podcast,” the legendary Houston rapper admitted that his father was an incorrigible reprobate who divorced his mother when he was young.

“He left us when I was about 5 or 6 years old and I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were ‘bout to get kidnapped,” Wall admitted.



“He ended up kidnapping a girl — he started a ‘relationship’ with her when she was 12 or 13 years old,” Wall continued. “Then, when she became 14 or 15, he ‘married’ her and they went to Canada and that’s the last time I seen [sic] him.”

Wall, 40, who was born Paul Michael Slayton in Georgetown, Texas, 30 miles north of Austin but who found stardom in Houston, said the feelings of abandonment by his deadbeat dad motivated him to be a real father to his own children.

The “Sitting Sideways” emcee also spoke about his father losing his custodial rights and his dad’s incarceration.

“Next thing you know, then they come back,” Wall explained of his father and the minor. “She [the minor his dad married] ended up killing herself when they came back. He went to jail for a little bit. That’s when he lost all custodial rights to me and my sister because we never knew anything. We never talked about it [or] any of that. … So I didn’t know any of this. So even for me to talk about this with my mom is even a touchy subject with her a little bit.”