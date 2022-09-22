Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed.

In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.

Identified as Jane and John Doe in the lawsuit, the two siblings claim that they had been traumatized for life, and the brother claims he was molested by both Haddish and Spears.

Since then, Jane Doe asked the Los Angeles County judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning that she cannot file the same lawsuit ever again.

Haddish was stopped at LAX by a “TMZ” reporter on Sept. 21, and was asked if she thought there could be damage still done to her career in the long run. “I lost everything,” Haddish said. “All my gigs are gone. I don’t have no job.”

Another reporter asked her how she was feeling after the lawsuit was dismissed, in which Haddish said she was “relieved.” The comedian also pointed out that she doesn’t speak or deal with Aries Spears, as he was a part of the lawsuit as well.

“I was more concerned about the kids and making sure they were okay,” Haddish said when asked what was the worst part of the situation. “I’m pretty sure nobody else is going to be coming after me anytime soon, and if there is, that s— is fake.”