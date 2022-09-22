Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

The comedian shared how her life has been
Tiffany Haddish (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed.

In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.


Identified as Jane and John Doe in the lawsuit, the two siblings claim that they had been traumatized for life, and the brother claims he was molested by both Haddish and Spears.

Since then, Jane Doe asked the Los Angeles County judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning that she cannot file the same lawsuit ever again.


Haddish was stopped at LAX by a “TMZ” reporter on Sept. 21, and was asked if she thought there could be damage still done to her career in the long run. “I lost everything,” Haddish said. “All my gigs are gone. I don’t have no job.”

Another reporter asked her how she was feeling after the lawsuit was dismissed, in which Haddish said she was “relieved.” The comedian also pointed out that she doesn’t speak or deal with Aries Spears, as he was a part of the lawsuit as well.

“I was more concerned about the kids and making sure they were okay,” Haddish said when asked what was the worst part of the situation. “I’m pretty sure nobody else is going to be coming after me anytime soon, and if there is, that s— is fake.”

Read more about:

Also read

william stewart
Entertainment Videos
Tiffany Haddish's ex-husband William Stewart refutes abuse claims in his book
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Music
Why Nicki Minaj is suing an Instagram influencer
lebron james selfie
Movies
LeBron James and Drake are being sued over Black hockey documentary
getImgIntranet-1
Music
Lizzo responds to Aries Spears' comments about her weight
tiffany haddish_featured_bang
Music
Tiffany Haddish gets personal with Usher during his Las Vegas show (video)
School,Bus,On,Street,Of,New,York,City,,Usa
Education
Mother sues LA school district after daughter involved in picking cotton

Watch this video

What's new

6A305CB7-E270-4E27-9B67-8219DFBB2E3F
'Encanto' cast explains why the Disney film is so loved
- NO WIRE SERVICE -
5 Future songs that left a permanent stamp on music
IMG_9283
Rapper Erica Banks defends rating her friends' looks