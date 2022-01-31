Ye sells K-pop playing tank for big bucks

Ye has sold his $500,000 tank to the Diesel Brothers.

The “Stronger” hitmaker’s team first reached out to the vehicle customizing duo — friends David “Heavy D” Sparks and David “Diesel Dave” Kiley — a few years ago to have them work on his trucks, but the timing never worked out, and then last October, the 44-year-old rapper’s representatives got in touch again to see if they wanted to buy the Ripsaw.

The pair jumped at the chance because the waiting list to get one is around three years, and headed down to Ye’s ranch in Wyoming to pick it up.

However, there is one problematic quirk with their new purchase — the DVD player is built into the dash and only plays a K-Pop music video on a loop, and Heavy D and Diesel Dave are unable to work out how to turn it off without ripping the device out entirely.

Heavy D declined to tell TMZ how much they had paid for the tank but did say they were given a good deal.

Ye was reported to have paid $500,000 for the vehicle, which featured in his “Closed on Sunday” music video and in his GQ photoshoot in 2020.

