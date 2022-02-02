Friend of slain rapper Pop Smoke also killed after signing deal

TDott Woo, a friend of slain rapper Pop Smoke, was also shot and killed just after he signed his new music label deal this past week.

TDott, 22, who was born Tahjay Dobson in New York, and was also called “Mike Jack” and “Stepp,” had recently boasted on his momentous occasion for getting signed on to Million Dollar Music. According to News 12 Bronx, a 22-year-old man had been fatally shot in the Canarsie neighborhood of the Bronx.

After first responders raced to the scene of the shooting, the report stated that TDott was rushed to a nearby hospital but that he was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

The New York Daily News later was the first to identify the shooting victim as the rapper Woo.

TDott had appeared in videos by the likes of Pop Smoke, who was also a native of New York. Rap fans remember when Pop Smoke was murdered in his Hollywood Hills AirBNB on Feb. 19, 2020, by several heavily armed men.

TDott also amplified his industry cachet when he hooked up with fellow rapper Fivio Foreign for a “Bop It” dance tutorial video clip recently.

Just this past week, the MDM record label had announced TDott’s signing via an Instagram Stories update, billing him as an “official artist” of the label.

Take a look at the “Big Drip” video: