Kim Kardashian claps back at Ye over ‘constant’ social media meltdowns

Kim Kardashian West has hit back at Ye‘s “constant attacks” on social media.

The 41-year-old star has taken to Instagram after her estranged husband called out Kardashian’s joint TikTok account with their 8-year-old daughter, North.

Ye — who also has Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the brunette beauty — wrote on Instagram: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Ye has been outspoken about his marriage since Kardashian filed for a divorce in early 2021.

But Kardashian has now decided to hit back at the chart-topping rap star.

She wrote on Instagram: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star subsequently described herself as “the main provider and caregiver for our children.”

She said: “I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

