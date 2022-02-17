Lashawn Dreher shares how BlkWomenHustle can help you build a better business

Lashawn Dreher, a marketing strategist, created BlkWomenHustle to give Black female professionals a platform to connect, empower and uplift one another. She is helping to amplify Black women’s talents and voices through this new venture.

Dreher joined powerhouse entertainment lawyer Lerae Funderburg, the founder and managing partner of Funderburg Law LLC, a boutique law firm that focuses on entertainment and business transactions, trademarks, copyrights and estate planning. These two phenomenal women came together to discuss the launch of this new platform and to introduce the black woman collective.



Lerae Funderburg: What do you do?

Lashawn Dreher: I’m a marketing strategist and I’m also the founder of BlkWomenHustle. As a marketing strategist, I help amplify the voices and businesses of Black women entrepreneurs, professionals, and creatives in all realms. As the founder of BlkWomenHustle, I’ve created a community of over 100,000 Black women worldwide, who unite to collaborate, inspire, educate, and make us the most sought after and highest paid. So, I’m just grateful to be here and excited to talk about the collective that is well on its way to launching March 1, 2022. I’m ready to put it all out there so Black women can come together and grow together.

