Jamal Harrison Bryant is the senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia. Bryant is a civil rights activist, a community organizer and a visionary. He has a gift of knowing how to bridge generations from the Civil Rights Movement to the Black Lives Matter era all while combining sound biblical teaching, business acumen and political insight to propel the Body of Christ to action and greater levels of faith. Bryant took time to share a few encouraging words to motivate the spirt.

What is your greatest or proudest achievement as a pastor?

My proudest achievement in ministry was not recycling saints, but getting new converts. In January alone 400 people joining the New Birth and I’m grateful to God that God, through this pandemic is allowing us to reach people who otherwise would never come to church, but feel comfortable to login on to church.

How do you incorporate technology into today’s church?

Our sanctuary holds shy of 7,000 people. [During] the pandemic, I preached to 40,000 each Sunday. That amount could never fit in our building and if I tried, I would be doing four services a Sunday. With one service, technology has helped me to pastor to people in Ghana in Ghana and all over Georgia.

