Chicago mayor sued for alleged vulgarities at supporters of Columbus statue

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city are being sued after she allegedly berated staff members with an explosion of vulgarities regarding her disapproval of the display of a Christopher Columbus statue.

During a hastily-called and heated Zoom meeting, Lightfoot is accused of “berating” attorneys and allegedly telling them: “My d— is bigger than yours and the Italians, I have the biggest d— in Chicago.” She is also accused of making an obscene gesture, according to the lawsuit documents obtained by Yahoo! News.

The alleged debacle stems from attorneys representing the Chicago Park District who made a deal with an Italian American group who wanted to display the statue during their annual parade.

When Lightfoot learned of the district’s decision, she reportedly spat fire at those responsible for failing to notify her in advance.

During the Zoom conference, former Chicago Park District deputy general counsel George Smyrniotis alleges, Lightfoot “proceeded to berate and defame” the lawyers and asked them, “Where did you go to law school? Did you even go to law school? Do you even have a law license?”

Lightfoot then reportedly told them that they had to submit their wishes to a city lawyer for approval. She then ordered them “not to do a f—-ing thing with that statute without my approval.”

Smyrniotis is bringing the lawsuit, asserts that Lightfoot made obscene remarks at Smyrniotis and King which alleges she called them “d—-” and asked, “What the f— were you thinking?”

“You make some kind of secret agreement with Italians. … You are out there stroking your d—- over the Columbus statue, I am trying to keep Chicago police officers from being shot and you are trying to get them shot.

City Hall has yet to comment.